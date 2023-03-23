Mexico's Pemex and Talos-led consortium give Zama development plan to regulator -sources

MEXICO CITY, March 23 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex and a consortium led by U.S. firm Talos Energy delivered a development plan for the Zama field to Mexico's oil regulator on Thursday, said two sources with knowledge of the matter.

Pemex and the consortium, which includes Harbor Energy HBR.L and Wintershall Dea WINT.UL, share development of the 850-million-barrel field.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon)

