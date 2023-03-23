US Markets
Mexico's Pemex and Talos-led consortium give Zama development plan to regulator -sources

March 23, 2023 — 12:37 pm EDT

Written by Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, March 23 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex and a consortium led by U.S. firm Talos Energy delivered a development plan for the Zama field to Mexico's oil regulator on Thursday, said two sources with knowledge of the matter.

Pemex and the consortium, which includes Harbor Energy HBR.L and Wintershall Dea WINT.UL, share development of the 850-million-barrel field.

