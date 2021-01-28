Mexico's Pemex absorbs fertilizer unit linked to graft scandal

MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Mexico's Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) said on Thursday it has wound up and absorbed its fertilizer unit, which was linked to a high-level corruption investigation into a former boss of the state oil company.

Pemex board members earlier this month voted to dissolve Pemex Fertilizantes and carry over the unit's operations to its industrial arm, Pemex TRI, Pemex said in a statement.

The move, effective this month, would not affect Pemex Fertilizantes' payment obligations, it added.

Pemex Fertilizantes was used to purchase a derelict fertilizer plant from steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico under Mexico's last president, Enrique Pena Nieto.

That costly transaction helped usher in corruption charges against the then-chief executive of Pemex, Emilio Lozoya, who was extradited to Mexico from Spain in July 2020.

Lozoya struck a plea bargain and has accused his bosses of ordering him to channel bribes to politicians.

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon Editing by Marguerita Choy)

