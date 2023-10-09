Mexico's Pacific beach towns brace as Storm Lidia set to become hurricane

By Monday evening, Storm Max was moving inland bringing heavy rains over the states of Guerrero and Michoacan, the NHC said.

Images and videos shared by local media showed vehicles in Guerrero submerged in mud and carried off by strong currents after torrential rainfall caused roads to flood.

The NHC maintained a tropical storm warning between the popular resort city of Acapulco in Guerrero state, and north to Lazaro Cardenas, a major port city in Michoacan.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.