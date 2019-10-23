Mexico's Orbia reports drop in third-quarter profit, revenue

MEXICO CITY, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Mexican plastic pipe and chemicals company Orbia on Wednesday reported a 7.2% fall in third-quarter net profit to $76.5 million, compared with the same period last year.

The Mexico City-based conglomerate, formerly known as Mexichem, also reported that revenues fell by about 2% to $1.7 billion over the same period.

