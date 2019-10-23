US Markets

Mexico's Orbia reports drop in third-quarter profit, revenue

Contributor
Noe Torres Reuters
Published

Mexican plastic pipe and chemicals company Orbia on Wednesday reported a 7.2% fall in third-quarter net profit to $76.5 million, compared with the same period last year.

MEXICO CITY, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Mexican plastic pipe and chemicals company Orbia on Wednesday reported a 7.2% fall in third-quarter net profit to $76.5 million, compared with the same period last year.

The Mexico City-based conglomerate, formerly known as Mexichem, also reported that revenues fell by about 2% to $1.7 billion over the same period.

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher Editing by Leslie Adler)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular