Mexico's ongoing support for Pemex seen as challenge, says Moody's

MEXICO CITY, March 31 (Reuters) - Mexico's ongoing support for state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) remains a challenge to government finances and the sovereign credit rating, Moody's said on Thursday.

Moody's, which gave Mexico a "Baa1" rating with a negative outlook, said "sluggish domestic demand, weak investment prospects and limited productivity growth" weigh down the Latin American country's medium-term growth prospects.

The rating agency said that Mexico's economic activity will moderate in the coming years after rebounding in 2021 and that higher inflation and a more restrictive monetary policy will affect the country's credit profile.

