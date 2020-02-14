Mexico's oil regulator fires 18 employees from contract oversight unit

MEXICO CITY, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Mexico's oil regulator fired 18 employees on Friday that formed part of a unit responsible for supervising some 100 exploration and production contracts won at auction by private companies including U.S.-based Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N Britain's BP BP.L.

The unit also oversees plans for several hundred leases belonging to state oil company Pemex.

The regulator, known as the National Hydrocarbons Commission or CNH, said in a statement the decision to terminate the 18 employees was due to a "lack of respect" for supervisors and not "adhering to the rules."

The former employees are under investigation and the supervision of contracts will not be affected, the statement said.

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Tom Brown)

