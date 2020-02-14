US Markets

Mexico's oil regulator fires 18 employees from contract oversight unit

Contributor
David Alire Garcia Reuters
Published

Mexico's oil regulator fired 18 employees on Friday that formed part of a unit responsible for supervising some 100 exploration and production contracts won at auction by private companies including U.S.-based Exxon Mobil Corp Britain's BP.

MEXICO CITY, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Mexico's oil regulator fired 18 employees on Friday that formed part of a unit responsible for supervising some 100 exploration and production contracts won at auction by private companies including U.S.-based Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N Britain's BP BP.L.

The unit also oversees plans for several hundred leases belonging to state oil company Pemex.

The regulator, known as the National Hydrocarbons Commission or CNH, said in a statement the decision to terminate the 18 employees was due to a "lack of respect" for supervisors and not "adhering to the rules."

The former employees are under investigation and the supervision of contracts will not be affected, the statement said.

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Tom Brown)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular