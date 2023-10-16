News & Insights

Mexico's Nuevo Leon state says China's Trina Solar to invest up to $1 bln

October 16, 2023

Reuters

Updates with details, request for comment

MEXICO CITY, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Chinese solar panel producer Trina Solar will invest between $700 million to $1 billion in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, the state's government said in a statement on Monday.

Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Garcia is in China on an official visit and met with Trina executives on Monday, the statement added, without specifying how Trina planned to carry out the investments or a time framefor them.

Trina did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

