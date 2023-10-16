Mexico's Nuevo Leon state says China's Trina Solar to invest up to $1 bln

MEXICO CITY, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Chinese solar panel producer Trina Solar will invest between $700 million to $1 billion in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, the state's government said in a statement on Monday.

Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Garcia is in China on an official visit and met with Trina executives on Monday, the statement added.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.