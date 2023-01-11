Mexico's November industrial output unchanged; U.S. slowdown seen hitting sector ahead

Adds details, economist comments

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Mexican industrial output was unchanged in November from October but rose 3.2% year-over-year, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday, as economists expect an economic slowdown in the United States to affect the sector ahead.

Statistics agency INEGI said in a statement that higher construction and utilities output boosted industrial production in the month, but ended up offset by a drop in mining and manufacturing.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.1% drop on a monthly basis and a 2.8% increase from the previous year.

Jason Tuvey, a senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, said the latest data came in as he expects Mexico's industry to be hit by an economic deceleration in the U.S. in the near future.

"More timely survey indicators have continued to hold up well, but we think that a looming recession in the U.S. will take its toll on industry over the next few quarters," Tuvey said in a note to clients.

Andres Abadia, chief Latin America economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the November figure was surprisingly resilient due to improving construction activity, but also projected difficult months ahead.

"The next few months will be tough too as high inflation, tighter financial conditions, lingering supply problems and a weakening U.S. manufacturing sector will likely offset much of the boost from the nearshoring wave in construction," he said.

(Reporting by Ricardo Figueroa and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

