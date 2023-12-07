Mexico's November headline inflation rises as core index eases

Adds more detail

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Mexico's headline inflation accelerated in November as core inflation continued to ease, official data showed on Thursday, reinforcing expectations that the central bank will carry out interest rate cuts starting next year.

Annual headline inflation in Latin America's second-largest economy hit 4.32% in November, statistics agency INEGI said, a slight rebound from 4.26% in the previous month, when it touched its lowest level since February 2021, but still below the forecast of 4.40% in a Reuters poll of economists.

Board member Jonathan Heath said in a recent interview that the rate could be cut "once or twice" in 2024.

The closely monitored core index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.26% during the month, while annual core inflation hit its lowest level since October 2021 and came in at 5.30%.

