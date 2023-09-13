News & Insights

Mexico's new Dos Bocas refinery to be working at full capacity this year -energy minister

September 13, 2023 — 04:46 pm EDT

Written by Ana Isabel Martinez Galarza and Raul Cortes for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Mexico's Dos Bocas refinery operated by state company Pemex will work at full capacity this year, Energy Minister Rocio Nahle told local media on Wednesday, following production delays and mounting costs.

Located in Tabasco near the Dos Bocas port on Mexico's southern Gulf Coast, Pemex's seventh domestic refinery is set to have a capacity to process 340,000 barrels per day (bpd).

"We've already started producing gasoline," Nahle said, adding that it was still not a usable product. "This year we're going to have the refinery working at 100%."

Nahle said the Olmeca refinery, as it is officially known, will process 340,000 bpd to produce 170,000 bpd of gasoline and 120,000 bpd of diesel.

