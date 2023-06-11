News & Insights

Mexico's MORENA party rules contenders for president must step down from public office

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

June 11, 2023 — 06:32 pm EDT

Written by Diego Ore and Dave Graham for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, June 11 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's ruling National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) on Sunday resolved that all contenders to secure the party's presidential nomination for 2024 must step down from public office in order to compete for the candidacy.

At a MORENA board meeting, the party followed what party insiders said was a recommendation made by Lopez Obrador aimed at keeping his movement united.

(Reporting by Diego Ore and Dave Graham; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

