Mexico's mining industry could lure in less investment in 2023

Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

July 03, 2023 — 05:11 pm EDT

Written by Noe Torres for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, July 3 (Reuters) - Investments in Mexico's mining industry could drop 1% in 2023 from the year before, according to a report published by the country's mining chamber on Monday.

The industry could bring in investments worth $5.211 billion in 2023, according to the report.

