Mexico's mining industry could lure in less investment in 2023

MEXICO CITY, July 3 (Reuters) - Investments in Mexico's mining industry could drop 1% in 2023 from the year before, according to a report published by the country's mining chamber on Monday.

The industry could bring in investments worth $5.211 billion in 2023, according to the report.

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

