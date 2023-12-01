Mexico's minimum wage to rise 20% in 2024, president says

Adds detail, background

MEXICO CITY, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Mexico's minimum wage will rise 20% starting from Jan. 1 next year, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday, taking minimum rates up to 249 pesos ($14.41) per day.

"This is historic because it means that we will fulfill what we pledged to do at the start of our government, which is to double the minimum wage in real terms," Lopez Obrador said at a regular morning news conference.

The monthly minimum salary will now reach 7,508 pesos ($434.64), the president added, following an agreement between the government and the business and labor sectors.

The hike follows double-digit raises by Lopez Obrador's administration every year since he took office at the end of 2018, seeking to curb Mexico's vast income disparity.

Lopez Obrador blasted policies by previous right-wing governments that he said had driven down Mexicans' purchasing power for years.

"It's a good end for our government to have reached this consensus," he said.

Voters will elect a new government in June next year. Mexican presidents are restricted to a single six-year term, and ruling party candidate and former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum is leading in opinion polls.

The announcement on pay comes days after Mexico's central bank presented its quarterly report, during which governors said minimum pay was among the factors they were monitoring when looking at inflation.

Alsea had said an increase in disposable income for Mexicans could also boost its restaurant sales.

($1 = 17.2742 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Diego Ore and Stefanie Eschenbacher Writing by Sarah Morland Editing by Kylie Madry and Frances Kerry)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.