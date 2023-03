By Valentine Hilaire and Noe Torres

MERIDA, Mexico, March 15 (Reuters) - Mexico's Mifel bank is still in the bidding process for Citigroup's Mexican retail bank Citibanamex, Mifel's head Daniel Becker told Reuters on Wednesday. (Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Noe Torres; Editing by Anthony Esposito) ((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: MEXICO BANKS/CITIBANAMEX (URGENT)

