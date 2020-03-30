Mexico's Maya crude fell to below $10/bbl, lowest since 1999 -Platts

Adds Mexico's basket price average

MEXICO CITY, March 30 (Reuters) - Mexico's Maya crude price fell on Monday to its lowest level since 1999, S&P Global Platts said, as it was dragged down by global benchmarks that plunged to historic lows amid fears that demand for fuel will be further squeezed.

The coronavirus pandemic and a price war between the world's oil powerhouses Saudi Arabia and Russia have roiled markets in recent weeks and eroded demand for crude, particularly affecting Latin America's heavy sour crudes.

The official selling price of Maya crude for its primary market, the U.S. Gulf Coast, closed at $9.24 per barrel on Monday, $2.56 per barrel lower than its previous trading day on March 27.

The formula of Mexico's flagship grade for exports, which is also Latin American's main crude benchmark, is indexed to Brent crude LCOc1 and WTI crude at East Houston, known as WTI MEH WTC-MEH.

Brent futures fell 8.7% on Monday to settle at $22.76 a barrel, the lowest close since November 2002, while WTI MEH, one of the biggest Gulf Coast export grades, traded at minus $6.00 below benchmark futures, its lowest on record.

State-run Pemex's oil export basket, which includes crude and exportable refined products, also fell on Monday, by $2.64 per barrel, to $10.37 per barrel, the company said.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has not made big announcements to offset fast-declining oil revenues and expected economic recession in the country, whose public budget is heavily dependent on oil revenue.

Even though Mexico's oil revenues are protected by its hedging program, ratings agency Standard & Poor's last week downgraded the country's dollar-denominated sovereign debt and that of national oil company Petroleos Mexicanos, or Pemex.

(Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Writing by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Sandra Maler and Lisa Shumaker)

