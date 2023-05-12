News & Insights

Mexico's March industrial production falls more than expected

May 12, 2023 — 09:20 am EDT

MEXICO CITY, May 12 (Reuters) - Mexican industrial output fell more than expected, decreasing 0.9% in March from February, the national statistics agency said on Friday.

The results were lower than the already expected drop of 0.2% in a Reuters poll of economists.

The national statistics agency showed the biggest drops came from the mining sector, which fell 3.5% on a yearly basis, and manufacturers, which posted a 1.1% drop.

Year-on-year, Mexican industrial output was 1.6% higher, butthat was also much lower than the 2.7% expected by economists.

William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, said "the larger-than-expected decline in Mexican industrial production in March suggests the GDP growth figure of 1.1% q/q published in the flash estimate may be revised down."

