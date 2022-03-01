Mexico's manufacturing sector shrinks for second straight year

MEXICO CITY, March 1 (Reuters) - Mexico's manufacturing sector contracted for a 24th consecutive month in February, though it softened its pace of deterioration as output, new business, export sales, input buying and employment all fell at slower rates, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The IHS Markit Mexico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index MXPMIM=ECI rose to 48.0 in February, from a 10-month low of 46.1 in January, but remained below the 50 threshold that separates growth from contraction.

The index has consistently remained below that threshold every month since March 2020 and plummeted to 35.0 in April 2020 amid the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, in what was by far the lowest reading in the survey's nearly 11 year history.

Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit said "the retreat of the pandemic cushioned the manufacturing sector downturn, but key PMI measures stayed in contraction territory as demand remained subdued in February."

Importantly, business confidence rebounded to a four-month high in February amid expectations of a recovery in sales, an improvement in raw material availability, marketing efforts, the retreat of the pandemic and growing vaccine coverage, the survey said.

"Companies are confident of a rebound in output over the coming 12 months, with sentiment recovering considerably from January's one-year low. Firms forecast a pick-up in sales as the pandemic continues to recede and vaccine coverage improve," said De Lima.

Still, companies polled in the survey suggested that sales in February failed to gain any traction as inflationary pressures, troubles in the automotive sector and issues sourcing raw materials curbed demand for goods.

"This poured into other parts of the sector as seen by ongoing declines in production, employment, input purchasing and stocks," said De Lima.

Mexico's economy posted no growth in the fourth quarter from the previous three-month period in seasonally adjusted terms, barely better than a preliminary figure published previously, final gross domestic product data showed on Friday.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Anthony Esposito)

