Mexico's main stock exchange suspends trading, reasons unclear

Credit: REUTERS/GUSTAVO GRAF

Mexico's main stock exchange said on Friday in a tweet that it temporarily suspended trading from 11.33 am local time (16.33 GMT).

MEXICO CITY, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Mexico's main stock exchange said on Friday in a tweet that it temporarily suspended trading from 11.33 am local time (16.33 GMT).

The exchange said on Twitter that it would send further information about restarting operations, but did not give details of why the session was suspended.

At the time of suspension the main stock index, composed of the country's most liquid stocks, had gained 0.19% and stood at 38,478.58 points.

