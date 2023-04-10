US Markets

Mexico's main stock exchange attributes trading suspension to system failure

April 10, 2023 — 01:07 pm EDT

Written by Noe Torres for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, April 10 (Reuters) - Mexico's main stock exchange briefly suspended trading Monday morning after a technical failure with its information system, the exchange said in a statement.

Trading was suspended twice, at 9:02 a.m. and 10:12 a.m. local time, due to the failure, the exchange said. The failure did not affect the exchange's transactional trading engine, and measures were taken to ensure the fairness of trading, it added.

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

