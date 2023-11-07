Mexico's lower house approves 2024 budget spending plan

MEXICO CITY, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Mexico's lower house of Congress on Monday approved in general terms the spending plan for the 2024 federal budget, which is set to be 4.2% higher in real terms than the package for this year.

Lawmakers are due to work through reservations on Tuesday morning, the lower house said in a statement.

Congress last month approved the revenue plan for the 2024 budget.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

