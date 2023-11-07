News & Insights

US Markets

Mexico's lower house approves 2024 budget spending plan

November 07, 2023 — 12:11 am EST

Written by Valentine Hilaire for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Mexico's lower house of Congress on Monday approved in general terms the spending plan for the 2024 federal budget, which is set to be 4.2% higher in real terms than the package for this year.

Lawmakers are due to work through reservations on Tuesday morning, the lower house said in a statement.

Congress last month approved the revenue plan for the 2024 budget.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.