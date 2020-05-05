Mexico's Lopez Obrador says meeting with Trump could discuss economic reopening
MEXICO CITY, May 5 (Reuters) - A possible meeting between Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and U.S. President Donald Trump in coming weeks would broach the reopening of key sectors of the economy from the coronavirus lockdown such as carmaking and tourism, the Mexican president said on Tuesday.
"The meeting with President Trump would have that purpose," Lopez Obrador told reporters at a regular government news conference.
Lopez Obrador said last month he had proposed a meeting with Trump in June or July.
