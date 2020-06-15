Mexico's Lopez Obrador, Canada's Trudeau discuss USMCA trade deal

MEXICO CITY, June 15 (Reuters) - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he had a half hour phone call with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the two heads of state spoke about the bilateral economic relationship and the USMCA trade deal.

