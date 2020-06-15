US Markets

Mexico's Lopez Obrador, Canada's Trudeau discuss USMCA trade deal

Contributor
Ana Isabel Martinez Reuters
Published

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he had a half hour phone call with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the two heads of state spoke about the bilateral economic relationship and the USMCA trade deal.

MEXICO CITY, June 15 (Reuters) - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he had a half hour phone call with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the two heads of state spoke about the bilateral economic relationship and the USMCA trade deal.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular