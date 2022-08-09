US Markets

Mexico's July inflation at highest level since 2000

Contributor
Brendan O'Boyle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUIS CORTES

Mexican annual inflation reached its highest level in nearly 22 years in July, official data showed Tuesday, rising faster than expected and fueling expectations that the central bank will raise the country's benchmark interest later this week.

Recasts with details, context

MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Mexican annual inflation reached its highest level in nearly 22 years in July, official data showed Tuesday, rising faster than expected and fueling expectations that the central bank will raise the country's benchmark interest later this week.

Inflation rose to 8.15% in the year through July from 7.99% in June, national statistics agency INEGI said. A Reuters poll of analysts had forecast 8.13% inflation.

Consumer price inflation now stands at its highest since December 2000 when it was 8.96%, far above the central bank's target of 3%, plus or minus a percentage point.

July's inflation numbers reinforce expectations the Bank of Mexico will raise its key interest rate at its monetary meeting on Thursday.

Compared to the previous month, prices rose 0.74% in July.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle; Additional reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular