Mexico's Interjet airline says shareholders agree to enter bankruptcy

MEXICO CITY, April 26 (Reuters) - Mexico's Interjet on Monday said the shareholders of the airline have reached an agreement for the company to enter commercial bankruptcy to carry out an orderly restructuring.

"One hundred percent of Interjet shareholders have reach an agreement to enter commercial bankruptcy," Interjet said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Writing by Drazen Jorgic)

