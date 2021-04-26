US Markets

Mexico's Interjet airline says shareholders agree to enter bankruptcy

Contributor
Sharay Angulo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

Mexico's Interjet on Monday said the shareholders of the airline have reached an agreement for the company to enter commercial bankruptcy to carry out an orderly restructuring.

MEXICO CITY, April 26 (Reuters) - Mexico's Interjet on Monday said the shareholders of the airline have reached an agreement for the company to enter commercial bankruptcy to carry out an orderly restructuring.

"One hundred percent of Interjet shareholders have reach an agreement to enter commercial bankruptcy," Interjet said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Writing by Drazen Jorgic)

((drazen.jorgic@tr.com; Reuters Messaging: drazen.jorgic.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Energy

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular