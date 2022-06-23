US Markets

Mexico's inflation up more than expected ahead of central bank meeting

Mexico's inflation rose by more than expected in early June, official national statistics agency figures showed on Thursday, ahead of a meeting at which the central bank is expected to raise interest rates again.

MEXICO CITY, June 23 (Reuters) - Mexico's inflation rose by more than expected in early June, official national statistics agency figures showed on Thursday, ahead of a meeting at which the central bank is expected to raise interest rates again.

Consumer prices rose 0.49% during the first half of June, statistics agency INEGI said, against a forecast of 0.31% in a Reuters poll of economists.

Inflation in the year through mid-June hit 7.88%, against an expected 7.7% rise, accelerating from the 7.58% seen in the previous month and still well above the central bank's target of 3%, plus or minus one percentage point.

The Bank of Mexico is scheduled to hold a monetary policy meeting later on Thursday, with analysts polled by Reuters expecting it to raise interest rates by a record 75 basis points to 7.75%.

