Mexico's inflation rate slows for sixth straight month

MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Mexico saw its annual inflation rate slow for the sixth consecutive month in July to 4.79%, data from statistics agency INEGI showed on Wednesday, continuing a downward trend spurred by a long cycle of interest rate hikes.

Headline inflation wasin line with a market forecast of 4.79%, which was more than a two-year low, after it rose to a record 8.7% last year MXCPIA=ECI.

Consumer prices MXINFL=ECIrose 0.48% in July from June, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures, against an expected drop of 0.49%.

The closely watched core price index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.39% during the month MXCPIX=ECI.

Annual core inflation in July, considered a better gauge of price trends because it excludes some highly volatile items, was 6.64%, below the estimated 6.68% and the lowest level since February 2022.

Mexican central bank board member Jonathan Heath said last week in a podcastthat he believed the benchmark interest rate was at the correct level, and that the central bank does not want to raise it again even in the face of more U.S. rate hikes.

The Bank of Mexico, which has an inflation target of 3% plus or minus one percentage point, in late June voted to keep its benchmark interest rate steady at a historic high of 11.25%, suggesting it might need to keep it there for an extended time as it seeks to bring inflation down to its target.

Banxico will announce its next interest rate decision on Thursday.

