Mexico's inflation rate has brought 'some good news,' but uncertainty remains, cenbanker says

MEXICO CITY, March 22 (Reuters) - Mexican central bank deputy governor Irene Espinosa said in an interview aired Wednesday that the country's recent inflation data has brought "some good news," but that Mexico remains in a complex and uncertain environment going forward.

Espinosa added in an interview on Bloomberg TV the central bank's main concern was core inflation and that the bank's board would take into account the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision, which she said was expected to be another interest rate hike.

