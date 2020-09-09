Mexico's inflation hits 15-month high on fresh produce prices

Adds details throughout

MEXICO CITY, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Rises in the prices of fruits and vegetables and goods pushed Mexican annual inflation in August to its highest level in 15 months, almost half a percentage point above the rate the finance ministry says it will fall to by the end of the year.

Consumer prices MXINFL=ECI rose 4.05% in the year through August, the highest reading since a reading of 4.28% in May, 2019, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday.

The reading was slightly higher than analysts forecast in a Reuters poll

Mexico's central bank, which has cut its benchmark lending rate by 375 basis points since August last year to 4.5%, targets consumer price inflation of 3%, with a one percentage point tolerance band above or below that figure.

The finance ministry on Tuesday said inflation would end the year at 3.5% in its 2021 budget proposal delivered to Congress.

Compared with the previous month, prices increased 0.39% in August, including a 2.97% jump in fruit and vegetable prices. The core price index, which strips out some volatile elements, rose 0.32% on the month. MXINFL=ECI, MXCPIX=ECI

The core annual rate of inflation advanced to 3.97%. MXCCPI=ECI

