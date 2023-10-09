Mexico's inflation eases further in September but still oversteps bank target

Adds details

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Mexico's annual inflation eased in September for the eighth consecutive month and stood at 4.45%, still above the central bank's target, data on Monday showed, supporting forecasts the bank will keep its key rate at its current level.

Annual core inflation in September, considered a better gauge of price trends because it excludes some highly volatile items, was 5.76% in line with market forecasts and the lowest in almost two years, according to the data from statistics agency INEGI.

However, inflation figures continue to exceed the Bank of Mexico's target of 3% plus or minus one percentage point. The Bank of Mexico at the end of September, voted to keep the reference interest rate at a historic high of 11.25% for the fourth time in a row, citing a complicated and uncertain inflationary outlook.

Consumer prices MXINFL=ECIrose 0.44% in September from August, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures, above the expected 0.45%.

The closely watched core price index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.36% during the month MXCPIX=ECI.

(Reporting by Natalia Siniawski; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

