Mexico's inflation above all estimates in early December

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Mexico's headline consumer prices ticked up by more than markets expected in early December, likely validating the central bank's hawkish approach as it fights to bring inflation back to target in Latin America's second-largest economy.

Annual inflation in the country, statistics agency INEGI said, reached 4.46% in the first half of December, up from 4.32% in the previous fortnight and above all estimates in a Reuters poll of economists, whose median forecast stood at 4.36%.

That comes as the Bank of Mexico last week voted to hold interest rates at 11.25% for a sixth straight meeting and maintained a hawkish bias, saying progress on slowing inflation had been made but the outlook remained challenging.

Banxico, as the central bank is popularly known, has an inflation target of 3%, plus or minus one percentage point.

The early December consumer price uptick, according to INEGI, was driven by a surge in agriculture-related prices and higher service inflation, which is closely monitored by policymakers.

In the first half of the month alone, the agency said, the headline inflation index rose by 0.52%, also well above the 0.4% expected by economists.

Policymakers, nonetheless, found some silver linings in the core inflation index, which strips out some volatile energy and food prices and continued to ease on an annual basis, hitting 5.19% while economists expected 5.24%.

Core prices rose 0.46% in early December, also below the 0.5% forecast.

Mexico's central bank governor said earlier this week that the monetary authority could weigh a rate cut in the first quarter of 2024, but noted that policymakers must remain cautious and any downward adjustment would be gradual.

