Mexico's Industrias Peñoles says has placed $600 million in international bonds

Daina Beth Solomon Reuters
Raul Cortes Fernandez Reuters
Published

MEXICO CITY, July 31 (Reuters) - Mexican mining company Industrias Peñoles, one of the world's largest silver producers, said in a statement on Friday that it has completed the placement of international bonds worth $600 million in two issues that were both oversubscribed.

Peñoles said it would use a part of the proceeds to prepay a $300 million loan maturing in 2024, and allocate the rest for corporate purposes.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Raul Cortes Fernandez; Editing Anthony Esposito)

