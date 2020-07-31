Mexico's Industrias Peñoles says has placed $600 million in international bonds

MEXICO CITY, July 31 (Reuters) - Mexican mining company Industrias Peñoles, one of the world's largest silver producers, said in a statement on Friday that it has completed the placement of international bonds worth $600 million in two issues that were both oversubscribed.

Peñoles said it would use a part of the proceeds to prepay a $300 million loan maturing in 2024, and allocate the rest for corporate purposes.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Raul Cortes Fernandez; Editing Anthony Esposito)

((daina.solomon@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.