Mexico's industrial production unchanged in November from previous month

January 11, 2023 — 07:01 am EST

Written by Ricardo Figueroa for Reuters ->

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Mexican industrial output was unchanged in November from October but rose 3.2% year-over-year, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters expected a 0.1% drop on a monthly basis and a 3.2% increase from the previous year.

