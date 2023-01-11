Mexico's industrial production unchanged in November from previous month

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Mexican industrial output was unchanged in November from October but rose 3.2% year-over-year, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters expected a 0.1% drop on a monthly basis and a 3.2% increase from the previous year.

(Reporting by Ricardo Figueroa; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.