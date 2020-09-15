Mexico's IEnova places $800 mln in new debt issuance - statement

MEXICO CITY, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Mexican energy infrastructure company IEnova has successfully placed $800 million in new debt, so-called senior notes with a coupon of 4.750% and maturing in 2051, the firm said in a filing on Tuesday with Mexico's main stock exchange.

IEnova is a unit of U.S.-based Sempra Energy.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez)

