Mexico's IEnova places $800 mln in new debt issuance - statement

Raul Cortes Fernandez Reuters
MEXICO CITY, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Mexican energy infrastructure company IEnova has successfully placed $800 million in new debt, so-called senior notes with a coupon of 4.750% and maturing in 2051, the firm said in a filing on Tuesday with Mexico's main stock exchange.

IEnova is a unit of U.S.-based Sempra Energy.

