Mexico's IDEAL receives takeover offer from Canada pension funds

Reuters
MEXICO CITY, March 17 (Reuters) - Mexican infrastructure group IDEAL said on Tuesday that the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and an affiliate of Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan have made offer to acquire 100% of the company's shares.

IDEAL, which is controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, said the offer by the Canadian pension plans is worth some 50.4 billion pesos ($2.19 billion).

