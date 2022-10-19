Mexico's Hoteles City sells five brands to Marriott for $100 mln
MEXICO CITY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Mexican hotel chain Hoteles City said on Wednesday it had sold five brands to Marriott International for $100 million.
Hoteles City will migrate to Marriott's global distribution system, which is expected to improve profitability of existing hotels due to cost synergies, it said in a statement.
Shares in Hoteles City were up 5% after the announcement.
(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire)
((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.