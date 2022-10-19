US Markets
Mexico's Hoteles City sells five brands to Marriott for $100 mln

Valentine Hilaire Reuters
MEXICO CITY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Mexican hotel chain Hoteles City said on Wednesday it had sold five brands to Marriott International for $100 million.

Hoteles City will migrate to Marriott's global distribution system, which is expected to improve profitability of existing hotels due to cost synergies, it said in a statement.

Shares in Hoteles City were up 5% after the announcement.

