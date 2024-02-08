Mexico's headline inflation ticks higher in January

Adds more detail

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Mexico's headline inflation slightly sped up for the third month in a row in January, according to Thursday's official data, while the closely watched core rate continued to moderate.

Annual headline inflation in Latin America's second-largest economy hit 4.88% in January, statistics agency INEGI said, slightly higher than the 4.66% in the previous month and in line with the 4.88% polled by Reuters.

Core inflation MXCCPI=ECI, which strips out some highly volatile energy and food prices, rose 0.40% during the month, while annual core inflation hit 4.76% in its 12th consecutive drop.

At the December monetary policy meeting, Banxico board members opened the door to a future interest rate cut as inflation eases toward the bank's target of 3%, plus or minus 1 percentage point.

However, they have previously warned that any such move should not be interpreted as the beginning of an easing cycle.

(Reporting by Ricardo Figueroa and Natalia Siniawski; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((natalia.siniawski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.