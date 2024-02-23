Mexico's Grupo Televisa says 2024 CAPEX seen at $790 million

Adds details on CAPEX spending, fourth quarter results

MEXICO CITY, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The capital expenditure budget for Mexico's largest broadcaster Grupo Televisa will reach $790 million this year, with most of it going toward Acapulco cable networks after a devastating hurricane last year, a senior Televisa executive said on Friday.

The broadcaster, the world's largest provider of Spanish-language content, will dedicate $630 million in 2024 to reconstruction around Acapulco, Televisa Co-Chief Executive Alfonso de Angoitia said in a fourth-quarter earnings call. Another $145 million will go towards the firm's satellite TV unit SKY.

Televisa is also expecting insurance payments to fully cover the deployment of its new fiber optic network for the beachside resort city, according to the executive.

The company's CAPEX in 2023 totaled about $620 million, which was revised down from the $820 million that was previously forecast.

On Thursday, Televisa reported a net loss of 8.66 billion pesos ($510.5 million) in the fourth quarter, with revenues dragged down by its SKY unit. Company revenues, meanwhile, fell 3.8% from the same quarter in 2022, reaching 18.41 billion pesos in the October-December period.

De Angoitia added that TelevisaUnivison, its firm that combines content with U.S. broadcaster Univision, will cut CAPEX in 2024 to about $125 million, down from $168 million in 2023.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 6200 7873;))

