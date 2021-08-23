Mexico's Grupo Lala initiates offer to buy outstanding stock

Repeats with no changes to text

MEXICO CITY, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Mexican dairy company Grupo Lala said on Monday it had launched its offer to acquire all of its outstanding stock at a price of 17.36 pesos per share.

The company, which first announced its plans in May , said in a statement that its board would likely give its view on the purchase price proposed in the offer within ten business days after its start.

(Reporting by Bengaluru Newsroom; editing by Cassandra Garrison)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.