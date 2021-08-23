US Markets

Mexico's Grupo Lala initiates offer to buy outstanding stock

MEXICO CITY, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Mexican dairy company Grupo Lala said on Monday it had launched its offer to acquire all of its outstanding stock at a price of 17.36 pesos per share.

The company, which first announced its plans in May , said in a statement that its board would likely give its view on the purchase price proposed in the offer within ten business days after its start.

