US Markets

Mexico's Grupo Famsa seeks Chapter 11 protection

Contributors
Anthony Esposito Reuters
Noe Torres Reuters
Published

Mexican retailer Grupo Famsa said on Friday that it is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States, and that it expects to continue normal operations during the process.

MEXICO CITY, June 26 (Reuters) - Mexican retailer Grupo Famsa said on Friday that it is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States, and that it expects to continue normal operations during the process.

In a statement to the Mexican stock exchange, Famsa said it has enough cash on hand to finance its operations while it seeks protection in the U.S. courts.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Noe Torres; writing by Julia Love)

((Julia.Love@thomsonreuters.com, @byJuliaLove; 52 (55) 5282-7131;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    Jun 18, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular