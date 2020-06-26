Mexico's Grupo Famsa seeks Chapter 11 protection

MEXICO CITY, June 26 (Reuters) - Mexican retailer Grupo Famsa said on Friday that it is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States, and that it expects to continue normal operations during the process.

In a statement to the Mexican stock exchange, Famsa said it has enough cash on hand to finance its operations while it seeks protection in the U.S. courts.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Noe Torres; writing by Julia Love)

