US Markets

Mexico's Grupo Famsa files for bankruptcy in United States and Mexico

Contributor
Abraham Gonzalez Reuters
Published

Mexican retailer Grupo Famsa on Thursday said that a shareholder meeting authorized a request to file for Chapter 15 Bankruptcy in the United States and bankruptcy in Mexico.

MEXICO CITY, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Mexican retailer Grupo Famsa GFAMSAA.MX on Thursday said that a shareholder meeting authorized a request to file for Chapter 15 Bankruptcy in the United States and bankruptcy in Mexico.

"The presentation of both applications has been carried out before the competent jurisdictional authorities," the retailer said in a filing to the Mexican stock exchange.

"Grupo Famsa will seek to reach an agreement and a comprehensive solution by restructuring its liabilities through dialogue with creditors so as to strengthen its financial situation, safeguarding its interests and those of creditors."

(Reporting by Abraham Gonzalez; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Stefanie.Eschenbacher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular