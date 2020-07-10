Mexico's Grupo Famsa cancels Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings for 2020 bond holders

MEXICO CITY, July 10 (Reuters) - Mexican retailer Grupo Famsa GFAMSAA.MX on Friday said it was withdrawing U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings for the holders of its bond notes expiring in 2020.

The retailer added that the proceedings would continue for its other debt, with the next hearing on July 28.

