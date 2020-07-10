Commodities

Mexico's Grupo Famsa cancels Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings for 2020 bond holders

Mexican retailer Grupo Famsa on Friday said it was withdrawing U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings for the holders of its bond notes expiring in 2020.

The retailer added that the proceedings would continue for its other debt, with the next hearing on July 28.

