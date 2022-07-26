US Markets

Mexico's Grupo Carso to launch Sanborns share buyback

Mexico's Grupo Carso, controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim, will begin the process of buying all shares of Mexican retail department store chain Sanborns, the company announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Carso said Sanborns stock will be purchased for 26 pesos ($1.27) per share, in a plan the group's shareholders approved on Monday, according to the statement.

($1 = 20.4539 Mexican pesos)

