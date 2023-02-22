Mexico's Grupo Bimbo's Q4 net profit surges aided by sales, Ricolino deal

Adds EBITDA, sales growth in regions

MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo's BIMBOA.MX net profit surged 526% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from the year-earlier period, driven by rising sales and the exit of its Ricolino unit, according to a filing published Wednesday.

Grupo Bimbo's net profit totaled 30.23 billion pesos ($1.5 billion).

The firmsold its confectionery business Ricolino to Mondelez International Inc for around $1.3 billion.

Company revenue totaled 109 billion pesos, a 15% jump from the year before, aided by a favorable price mix and higher sales volumes, the filing said.

The Canada and the United States region led Bimbo's growth in sales with a 21.9% increase, followed by Mexico at 17.4% and the rest of Latin America at 16.3%.

Adjusted earnings before interests, tax, depreciation and amortization stood at 14.64 billion pesos, up 12% from the previous October to December period.

Grupo Bimbo is among the Mexican food makers who last year signed onto a government anti-inflation plan to tame prices of basic food items.

($1= 19.5089 Mexican pesos at end December)

