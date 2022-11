MEXICO CITY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Mexico's government cannot make purchases of yellow corn because it does not want genetically modified crops, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.