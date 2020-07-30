US Markets

Mexico's GDP falls 17.3% in second quarter in seasonally-adjusted terms

Anthony Esposito Reuters
Mexico's gross domestic product (GDP) fell 17.3% in the second quarter versus the previous three month in seasonally-adjusted terms, preliminary national statistics agency data showed on Thursday.

GDP contracted by 18.9% versus a year earlier.

