Mexico's GDP could grow 2% in 2023: finance ministry official

MEXICO CITY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Mexican gross domestic product (GDP) could grow by 2% in 2023, Rodrigo Mariscal, chief economist and head of the economic planning unit of the finance ministry, said in an interview published on Wednesday.

Growth would be helped by employment and external factors such as the resilience of the U.S. economy, the official said in a podcast by Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.