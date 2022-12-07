US Markets

Mexico's GDP could grow 2% in 2023: finance ministry official

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

December 07, 2022 — 08:07 am EST

MEXICO CITY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Mexican gross domestic product (GDP) could grow by 2% in 2023, Rodrigo Mariscal, chief economist and head of the economic planning unit of the finance ministry, said in an interview published on Wednesday.

Growth would be helped by employment and external factors such as the resilience of the U.S. economy, the official said in a podcast by Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte.

