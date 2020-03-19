Mexico's foreign minister to meet with U.S. officials over coronavirus

Adds Lopez Obrador quote, background

MEXICO CITY, March 19 (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard will meet with U.S. officials on Thursday to discuss the coronavirus crisis, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told his regular morning news conference.

Lopez Obrador also said he was thankful that U.S. President Donald Trump has not closed the U.S.-Mexico border, an action that he said would have been harmful to Mexico.

"We're doing very well in this sense, taking care to not take rushed measures and to separate out the political element of this matter," he said.

Trump on Wednesday said he would not close the southern border, but that he would implement measures allowing officials to turn back migrants seeking to cross into the United States illegally.

Trump has made stemming the flow of migrants across the border with Mexico a central pillar of his presidency and has poured billions of dollars into building a border wall that is far from completed.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon, Adriana Barrera and Raul Cortes Fernandez; editing by Drazen Jorgic and Bill Berkrot)

