Mexico's first locally produced AstraZeneca vaccines to be ready in May

Contributor
Daina Beth Solomon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

MEXICO CITY, May 13 (Reuters) - Mexico's Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Thursday that the first batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines bottled in Mexico would be ready later this month, after delays in starting operations at a local factory.

"It's now producing... the first batch will be received on May 24," Herrera said in a virtual event with the Americas Society and Council of the Americas.

