Mexico's financial system is solid, resilient - central bank report

Anthony Esposito Reuters
MEXICO CITY, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank on Wednesday said the country's financial system, especially banks, is solid and resilient, close to two years after the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Mexican financial system continues to show resilience ... with higher capital and liquidity levels that comfortably meet regulatory minimums," the central bank said in its December financial stability report.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Writing by Daina Beth Solomon)

